Stocks Intraday Alert: American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT), State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

On Thursday, shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) lost -1.17% and closed at $96.95 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $96.88 and $97.99.

American Tower Corporation, declared that it will webcast a Keynote address by its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Taiclet, at the 2016 Citi Global Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, January 7, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET).

New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) remained flat at $11.50 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $11.35 and $11.57. The company’s Market capitalization is $1.87 Billion with the total Outstanding Shares of 162.52 Million.

New York REIT, Inc. (NYRT) (NYRT), declared that, following the authorization of its board of directors, NYRT will pay a dividend for the month of January 2016 equal to $0.038333333 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2016 and payable on January 15, 2016.

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT), ended its last trade with -0.32% loss, and closed at $66.36. The Average Volume of the company is at 2.32 Million with the Outstanding Shares of 403.49 Million. The Earnings per Share of the company stands at $4.28.

State Street Corporation (STT) declared that it has been recognized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers project as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for the second year in a row for its commitment to workplace diversity and inclusion, and family support benefits for birth and adoptive parents.

Now entering its eleventh year, Greater Toronto’s Top Employers honors employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of the top employers in Toronto once again this year,” said Robert Baillie, head of State Street Canada. “Our ability to deliver high-quality service to our clients can only be achieved by combining custom solutions with a first-rate workforce. We continually strive to solicit, understand and respond to employee feedback to ensure State Street Canada a great place to work. Our employees are our most valuable assets and this award belongs to them.”