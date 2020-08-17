Most Active Tech Stocks News Update: International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)

On Thursday, Shares of International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM), declined -0.83% to $140.38, during its current trading session.

Current Trade Update: The firm opened its current trade at $141.61, and as of now, it is trading at $140.38. The total volume traded for the day is 527,624.00 shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 5.07M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $140.44 $142.38. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $135.84B. According to news report, IBM (NYSE: IBM) declared API Harmony with intelligent cloud-based API matchmaking technology for developers as part of a series of technology, product and services declarements to advance the growing API Economy. API Harmony provides a unique developer experience, now using cognitive technologies like intelligent mapping and graph technology to anticipate what a developer will require to build new apps, make recommendations on which APIs to use, show API relationships, and identify what is missing. The API Economy – a commercial exchange of business functions, capabilities, or competencies as services packaged in APIs – is the driving force behind much of the digital transformation across industries recently, enabling business leaders to transform their organizations, build new ecosystems, and monetize core assets, services and products. The API Economy is estimated to become a $2.2 trillion market by 2018.According to IT Research and Advisory Firm Ovum, during the next two to three years, the number of enterprises having an API program is predictable to improvement by 150 percent. APIs, application programming interfaces, are pieces of software that act as technology glue integrating data and business logic that connect systems from multiple enterprises through apps on any device via the cloud. When core information assets are packaged as APIs and shared or sold, enterprises build awareness, improvement customer satisfaction through more personalized services, and expand partner networks. By offering new services and software that allow companies to get greater use of the API Economy, IBM is laying the foundation for clouds to behave as one, providing for more compriseent cloud integration regardless of the cloud infrastructure. IBM is providing clients transformational cognitive computing capabilities in the form of APIs that deliver the power of its Watson technology through a comprehensive set of tools and services. IBMs Watson APIs are managed by IBM API Administration on BluemixTM, bringing about 30 cognitive-based APIs and capabilities of Ecosystem Partners and developers to industries. The API Economy opens up new opportunities for innovation in both business model and technology strategy when enterprises take part with digital business services, said Marie Wieck, General Manager, IBM Middleware. To succeed in the API Economy and reach new clients, enterprises need an open ecosystem for trusted exchange and a differentiating strategy for how they monetize those services. IBM is assisting guide clients every step of the way into this API Economy as they start their journey to becoming cognitive businesses. IBMs API Administration software supports enterprise hybrid cloud deployments through both on-premises and public environments, assisting organizations manage, secure, publish, and socialize APIs by providing a portal to attract and engage app developers, in addition to foster the use of published APIs for hybrid cloud deployments. Clients can view operational metrics and gain business insights into how apps are performing in the market. The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $149.17, according to 18 brokers. The higher price target for IBM is $170.00, while the lower price target is $125.00. International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. The company’s Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and business process services, such as outsourcing, processing, integrated technology, cloud, and technology support.

