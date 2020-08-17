(LUV) (YGE) (RXII) Active News Update: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Yingli Green Energy Holding (NYSE:YGE), RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII)

On Thursday, Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), gained 0.95% to $41.23. The stock attained the volume of 5.68 million shares.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) and the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) are proud to join the nearly 150 public and private sector organizations who answered the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics 25th anniversary call to action. Southwest Airlines and HACU made a commitment to not only continue the ¡Lánzate!/Take Off! travel award, but to enhance the positive difference it makes in the lives of students throughout the country.

In 2015, Southwest Airlines and HACU awarded 101 students with complimentary roundtrip airfare as part of the ¡Lánzate!/Take Off! travel award. This year, more than 600 students, from freshmen through graduate students, presented essays displaying their need and desire for travel on Southwest Airlines. In the application essays, students wrote about their personal experiences and the importance of staying connected with their families while pursuing higher education away from home. A panel of judges made up of college professors and educational advocates met to determine the award recipients. Recipients were awarded between one and four roundtrip tickets for travel for themselves or a family member. Southwest awarded 192 tickets this year to encourage students to continue pursuing their dreams in higher education. To see the full list of winning students, please visit: www.hacu.net

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), inclined 4.99% to $0.779.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (YGE), one of the worlds leading solar panel manufacturers, declared that its holding partner, Baoding Tianwei Yingli New Energy Company Limited (Tianwei Yingli), has substantially repaid the Mid-Term Notes (MTNs) due recently, which was formerly restructured to be paid by the end of 2015. About 70% of the MTNs counting interest totaling $110 million USD (700 million RMB) were repaid from the liquidation of idle land and demolition of facilities held by Fine Silicon, one of the Companys wholly-owned auxiliaries.

The MTNs were issued by Tianwei Yingli in October, 2010 as five-year unsecured notes totaling $157 million USD (1.0 billion RMB). The Company continues to work closely with the MTNs holders for repayment of the remaining portion of MTNs and anticipates such remaining portion to be repaid within one year.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its auxiliaries, designs, develops, markets, manufactures, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Finally, Shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII), ended its last trade with -0.74% loss, and closed at $0.536.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (RXII), declared that results from a blinded panel and an Investigator review show that incision sites treated with RXI-109 after scar revision surgery achieved better scores as contrast to control incision sites in the same subjects, three months post scar revision surgery.

In the first two arms of this ongoing Phase 2a study, subjects were given six intradermal injections of RXI-109, either at 5 mg/cm or 10 mg/cm, starting two weeks after scar revision surgery, with the last of the six doses administered three months post revision surgery. Subjects had one portion of the revised scar treated with RXI-109, whereas another part of the scar was revised but left untreated. This 3-month analysis comprised of 16 subjects of which 15 were evaluable and 1 was lost to follow-up. Of those 15 subjects, eight were treated with 5 mg/cm of RXI-109 and seven were treated with 10 mg/cm of RXI-109. All subjects were assessed using four different evaluation methods:

POSAS (Physician and Observer Scar Assessment Scale): A compiled score based on investigator assessments of factors contributing to scar quality. These scores are offered by the investigators for both the treated and the untreated portion of the scar of their individual subjects in person;

VAS (Visual Analogue Scale): A score based on a 10 point scale ranging from 1 (fine line scar) to 10 (worst scar possible) offered by the investigators for their individual subjects;

A blinded assessment of photographs of the revision sites for 15 subjects by Investigators in which the clinicians were asked to indicate for Scars A and B as to which is better or not different’;

A separate assessment of photographs of the revision sites for 15 subjects by a blinded panel, separate from the Investigators, in which the panel members were asked to indicate for Scars A and B as to which is better or not different .

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies primarily in the areas of dermatology and ophthalmology. The company develops therapies based on siRNA technology and immunotherapy agents.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.