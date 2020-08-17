Evergreen Stocks in Focus- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) | BNinvestors

On Friday, Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), gained 2.37% to $112.09. The stock attained the volume of 52.77 million shares.

Apple® declared that enhanced editions of all seven books in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series are now available exclusively on the iBooks Store℠ for readers around the world to enjoy on their iPhone®, iPad®, iPod touch® and Mac®. Customers can download individual books featuring full original text, interactive animations and elaborate artwork bringing these beloved stories to life in a unique way. Harry Potter fans will also find annotations throughout their literary journey, written by the author herself.

“I’m thrilled to see the Harry Potter books so beautifully realised on iBooks for the digital world; the artwork and animations in these enhanced editions bring the stories alive in a delightful new way,” said J.K. Rowling.

Until now, the Harry Potter digital books have only been available for readers to purchase through the Pottermore Shop. Starting today, iBooks® users can experience the books with all new exclusive custom covers for each title, and typography including the custom Harry Potter typefaces and new section headers and drop caps.

The iBooks Store is available in 52 countries and offers dozens of categories including cookbooks, history books, biographies, picture books and children’s books, with free books available in 155 countries.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, watches, and portable digital music players worldwide.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), inclined 5.18% to $2.23.

In response to media inquiries, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) wishes to address the circumstances surrounding an ongoing regulatory review in relation to its West Africa mining operations.

In August 2013, Kinross received information regarding allegations of improper payments made to government officials and certain internal control deficiencies at its West Africa mining operations. Kinross takes such allegations very seriously and action was immediately taken in accordance with Kinross Whistleblower Policy. External legal counsel was immediately retained to conduct an objective internal investigation into the allegations.

In March and December 2014, and July 2015, Kinross received subpoenas from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) seeking information and documents on substantially the same subjects as had previously been raised. In December 2014, Kinross received similar requests for information from the United States Department of Justice (the DOJ).

Kinross is fully cooperating with the SEC and DOJ and continues to diligently pursue its own internal investigation, which, over the course of the past 25 months, has not identified issues that Kinross believes would have a material adverse effect on the Companys financial position or business operations. Our internal investigation is ongoing, and additional issues or facts could become known as the investigation continues.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold bearing properties. It is involved in mining and processing gold and silver ores.

Finally, Shares of Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI), ended its last trade with 5.61% gain, and closed at $3.01.

Gravitas Financial Inc (GFI) as part of its strategy to acquire ownership interests in licensed financial products distribution businesses, has made a planned investment in Privest Wealth Administration Inc (Privest), a Calgary based Exempt Market Dealer, through its wholly owned partner, Gravitas Financial Services Holdings Inc.

Gravitas views the exempt market channel as an important capital raising avenue for corporations in Canada , and its objective is to work with Privest to continue to raise product quality, compliance and governance within this channel, and to support Privests aim to be a consolidator and market leader.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting of gold and copper properties. It holds interests in eight operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru.

