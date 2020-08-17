CONSTANT MOVEMENTS OF TECHNOLOGY STOCKS: T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), Yahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO), LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD)

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) added 0.18% and closed at $39.20 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $39.00 and $39.76.

AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. are facing questions from U.S. regulators about offering customers free data for viewing Web videos, a feature that raises concerns about equal treatment of Internet content, according to Bloomberg

The Federal Communications Commission sent letters to the three carriers “asking them to come in and have a negotiation with us about some of the innovative things they are doing,” Chairman Tom Wheeler said Thursday speaking at a Washington news conference.

“This is not an investigation,” Wheeler said. “This is, ‘Assist us stay informed as to what the practices are.’ ”

The negotiations come amid concerns that carriers are treating some data traffic differently, which may conflict with the fairness policies central to net neutrality rules. Wheeler last month said the agency would be “keeping an eye on” T-Mobile’s Binge On offer of free data for some online video that doesn’t count against a customer’s limited-data plan. The feature an example of what is sometimes called zero-rated was declared by the wireless carrier on Nov. 10.

“We look forward to talking with the FCC and sharing more details about Binge On,” Tim O’Regan, a T-Mobile spokesman said in an e-mail. “This program provides both great customer choice and industry innovation that encourages competition and we believe it is absolutely in line with net-neutrality rules.” Bloomberg Report

Yahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO)

Yahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO) dipped -1.63% and closed at $33.23 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $33.11 and $34.08. The company’s Market capitalization is $31.90 Billion with the total Outstanding Shares of 944.36M. Yahoo! has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Japanese computer users still prefer Yahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO) over Google, and by a growing margin, according to a recent report, (WSJ)

Yahoo Japan had 38.9 million visitors per month between January and September this year, making it the most popular website for people non-mobile users, Nielsen Co. said this week in its annual report. Google attracted 24.9 million visitors a month. Both websites saw a decline in visitors from last year. Google, compared with a 5% drop for Yahoo Japan’s.

Although Yahoo Inc.’s portal has struggled against Google for years in the U.S., Yahoo Japan was the most visited site in Japan last year and in 2013, according to the survey.

Yahoo Japan started out as a joint venture between the U.S. portal and SoftBank Group Corp.

LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD)

Shares of LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD), ended its last trade with -1.32% loss, and closed at $231.42. The Average Volume of the company is at 1,075,439 shares with the Outstanding Shares of 115.45M. The Earnings per Share of the company stands at $-1.15.

LinkedIn Corporation (NYSE:LNKD) has been given an average broker rating of 1.46, according to Zacks Research. Zacks compiles brokerage firm recommendations and pairs them in a simplified format to a one to five scale. A lower ABR (1-2) indicates that sell-side analysts have a Strong Buy or Buy recommendation on the stock. If the stock has a higher score of 4 or 5, that indicates a Sell or Strong Sell recommendation. The ABR is the mean average from all brokerages taking into consideration by Zacks, according to uptickanalyst

Other important indicators of note to institutional and mom and pop retail investors are the price target and future earnings projections given by sell-side analysts. Analysts are commonly viewed as some of the most informed individuals when it comes to company knowledge. There are currently 25 research analysts covering shares of LinkedIn Corporation (NYSE:LNKD). The average short-term future price target is calculated as $272.2. Whether or not the stock will trade at this level is anyone’s guess, but this is the average number provided my those firms who most closely monitor company activity and potential growth. Of these analyst’s numbers, the most aggressive projection has a $310 target, while the lowest objective stands at $189.

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet with more than 90 million members in over 200 countries and territories.

