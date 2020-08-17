Bulls and Bear in Spotlight: Facebook, (NASDAQ:FB), GoPro, (NASDAQ:GPRO), Marathon Oil Corporation, (NYSE:MRO)

On Friday, Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), gained 0.08% to $92.05.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Facebook to do more against racist comments and hate posts, in comments due to be published in a regional newspaper on Friday, according to Reuters.

Germany is expecting a record-breaking influx of refugees this year. Politicians and celebrities have voiced concern about a rise of xenophobic comments in German on Facebook and other social media platforms because of the refugee crisis.

When people stir up sedition on social networks using their real name, its not only the state that has to act, but also Facebook as a company should do something against these paroles, Merkel told regional newspaper Rheinische Post.

She said Facebook already had the necessary code of conduct, but there was a lack of control and enforcement. The rules need to be implemented, Merkel said.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), declined -4.31% to $32.42, during its last trading session, hitting its lowest level, since Ambarella Inc., which makes GoPro’s visual processors, said on Sept. 1 that it anticipates its sports-camera business to decline in the third quarter contrast with the prior quarter, and the third quarter of 2014, according to WSJ

An Ambarella spokeswoman said investors are overreacting. She said the predictable declines in Ambarella’s sports-camera business reflect the timing of GoPro’s new products. Last year, GoPro debuted new cameras in the third quarter; this year, it introduced new devices in the second quarter. WSJ Reports

“It’s sort of a mystery to us why the stock is down so much,” she said.

Pacific Crest Securities analyst Brad Erickson said investors have been spooked by the Ambarella guidance and other third-party data that show recent declining sales of wearable cameras. “It may prove to be an overreaction, but it could also get worse,” he said. Mr. Erickson has a neutral rating on GoPro. WSJ added.

GoPro, Inc. develops hardware and software solutions to alleviate consumer pain points associated with capturing, managing, sharing, and enjoying engaging content.

Finally, Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), ended its last trade with 0.73% gain, and closed at $15.09.

Some of the largest U.S. shale oil producers have already begun slashing 2016 budgets, with some planning double-digit reductions starting next January, the latest sign low crude prices are forcing a radical adjustment in the industry, according to Reuters.

A rash of bleak commentaries from CEOs this week marks one of the earliest times in a calendar year that oil producers have laid out rough sketches for the following years spending.

In all, North American oil companies should cut their budgets by as much as 15 percent next year, analysts at Barclays estimate.

No cost is too small for us to scrutinize, Marathon Oil Corp Lee Tillman told the Barclays Energy Power Conference on Wednesday. We continue to be laser-focused on reducing costs across all areas of our business.

Marathon, which operates in North Dakota and Texas, said it would trim at least 18 percent of its capital budget next year more than $600 million by cutting the number of wells it fracks, among other steps. Reuters Reports

Executives at Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Apache Corp hinted strongly they could take cuts of their own. Reuters added.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: North America Exploration and Production, International Exploration and Production, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America Exploration and Production segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in North America.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.