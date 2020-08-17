(BAX) (BK) (IVZ) Active News Update: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

On Thursday, Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX), gained 2.00% to $33.71. The stock attained the volume of 4.02 million shares.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) declared the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for the AMIA automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) system with the SHARESOURCE web-based remote connectivity platform to provide peritoneal dialysis (PD) for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

The AMIA APD system is the only device cleared in the United States that incorporates patient-centric features such as voice guidance, a touchscreen control panel and the SHARESOURCE two-way connectivity platform. SHARESOURCE allows physicians to more readily access their home patients’ historical treatment data and deliver individual prescriptions remotely. The system also features advanced, animated graphics and automated step-by-step instructions, which were designed to enhance the efficiency of home therapy training and administration for ESRD patients in the United States.

There are more than 600,000 prevalent cases of individuals living with ESRD in the United States.1 People living with ESRD require dialysis treatment or a kidney transplant to stay alive. PD therapy is typically managed by patients in their home, at a time of day that is convenient for them. It operates by cleaning the blood of toxins and removing extra fluid through the body’s peritoneal cavity.

Baxter International Inc., develops, manufactures, and markets products for people with hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK), surged 3.11% to $40.48, during its last trading session.

BNY Mellon, is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of this weekends Head Of The Charles Regatta for the third successive year and is equally delighted to support this iconic New England event now in its fifty-first year. The Regatta, will be held this Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th along the Charles River between Cambridge and Boston.

This year, for the first time, BNY Mellon is also entering its own team of rowers in the competition. The team is composed of BNY Mellon employees from around the world and is planned to compete in the Club Eights category on Saturday afternoon. Crew members come from BNY Mellon Investment Administration and Wealth Administration, in addition to several of the companys investment administration boutiques, counting Boston-based Standish Mellon Asset Administration.

In addition to the financial support for the race as its premier sponsor, BNY Mellon will once again present the BNY Mellon Championship Cups to the top mens and womens Championship Eights collegiate winners at the conclusion of the two-day event.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, an investment company, provides financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally

Finally, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), ended its last trade with 2.83% gain, and closed at $32.00.

The stock closed at a distance of -0.31% from 20-day simple moving average. In the last trading session, the stock’s price moved -14.75% below its 200 day moving average, changing hands as low as $31.13 per share. The stock is presently trading -5.32% below its SMA 50.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) will declare its third quarter 2015 results on Thursday, October 29, 2015 at 7:00 am ET. A conference call will be held at 9:00 am ET to talk about the results.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

