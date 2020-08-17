(AER) (PNC) (RDC) Active News Update: AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC), Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC)

On Thursday, Shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), gained 1.60% to $40.56. 3.19 million shares of the company were exchanged.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) declared its major business transactions during the third quarter 2015:

Signed lease agreements for 46 aircraft, counting 12 widebody and 34 narrowbody aircraft.

counting 12 widebody and 34 narrowbody aircraft. Purchased 7 aircraft, counting 1 Boeing 787-8, 1 Boeing 787-9, and 5 Boeing 737-800s.

counting 1 Boeing 787-8, 1 Boeing 787-9, and 5 Boeing 737-800s. Executed sale and part-out transactions for 17 aircraft, counting 2 Airbus A320-200s, 4 Airbus A330-200s, 1 Airbus A340-300, 2 Boeing 757-200s, 2 Boeing B777-200ERs and 2 Boeing B777-300ERs from AerCap`s owned portfolio, and 1 Airbus A321-200, 1 Boeing 737 classic, 1 Boeing B757-200 and 1 MD-83 from AerCap`s managed portfolio. We continue to manage 10 aircraft that were sold from our owned portfolio during the quarter.

counting 2 Airbus A320-200s, 4 Airbus A330-200s, 1 Airbus A340-300, 2 Boeing 757-200s, 2 Boeing B777-200ERs and 2 Boeing B777-300ERs from AerCap`s owned portfolio, and 1 Airbus A321-200, 1 Boeing 737 classic, 1 Boeing B757-200 and 1 MD-83 from AerCap`s managed portfolio. We continue to manage 10 aircraft that were sold from our owned portfolio during the quarter. Signed financing transactions for $0.4 billion.

As of September 30, 2015, AerCap`s portfolio comprised of about 1,730 aircraft that were either owned, managed, or under contract to purchase.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the leasing, financing, sale, and administration of commercial aircraft and engines. The company provides aircraft asset administration and corporate services, counting remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC), surged 1.18% to $87.22, during its last trading session.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) declared that Joseph C. Guyaux, will retire as senior vice chairman and president and chief executive officer of PNC Mortgage, effective in the spring of 2016. PNC Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer E. William Parsley III will succeed Guyaux as head of PNC Mortgage. Parsley will remain treasurer and CIO.

Guyaux joined Pittsburgh National Bank in 1972 as a administration development candidate upon his graduation from Brown University. After holding several senior leadership positions, he served as president of PNC from 2002 to 2012, head of Retail Banking from 2005 until 2012, chief risk officer from 2012 to 2015, and early in 2015 accepted his current role with PNC Mortgage.

In 2015, Guyaux was named chairman of the board of directors of Pittsburgh-based health care conglomerate Highmark Health. He is chairman of the board for Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and a life trustee of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. In addition, he serves on the boards of directors of DQE Holdings LLC and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. He was elected an emeritus member of the board of directors of Duquesne University in October 2009.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Administration Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock, and Non-Planned Assets Portfolio.

Finally, Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC), ended its last trade with -0.12% loss, and closed at $19.99.

Rowan Companies plc (RDC) declared that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of October 14, 2015.

Notable events in the current report comprise:

Rowan Renaissance: Rig commenced drilling operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on September 8, 2015.

Rowan Gorilla IV: Awarded a 300-day contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico commencing in direct continuation of the preceding contract. The day rate during each well of the contract will be either $70k or $75k depending on its location.

Joe Douglas:Rig commenced operations in Trinidad on September 28, 2015.

Cecil Provine and Gorilla II:Cold Stacked

The Company continues to estimate planned out-of-service time for the full-year of 2015 to range from 3% to 6% for its jack-ups and drillships, subject to fleet repositioning and market conditions.

No operational downtime is comprised of in projected out-of-service days, but the Company estimates jack-up operational downtime to account for about 2.5% of in-service days in current and future quarters. Rowan continues to expect drillship operational downtime to be about 5% after a break-in period of about six months up to one year (during which drillship operational downtime will likely be higher).

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services. It operates a fleet of 30 self-elevating mobile offshore jack-up drilling units, in addition to 3 ultra-deepwater drill ships.

