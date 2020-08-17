Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Just closed Monday July 29th at $307 a share.

This stock has been on a crazy uptrend the last 4 years. Just 4 years ago

it closed at $86.77.

Adobe (ADBE) and Dropbox Inc. declared a partnership to enable people and organizations greater flexibility to work the way they want with documents at home, in the office or on-the-go. The market-leading companies are integrating their applications and services on mobile devices, desktop, and the web for faster and more seamless access to all of the mission-critical content stored as PDF files.

With this partnership, customers of Adobe Acrobat DC and Adobe Acrobat Reader—used on over one billion mobile devices and desktop computers worldwide—can access and take common actions on over 18 billion PDF files stored in Dropbox directly from within the Adobe apps. Dropbox users can open, edit, and save changes to PDF documents in the Adobe apps directly from the Dropbox website, iOS app, or Android app. The integration addresses a strong need, as PDF is the most common business file type in Dropbox.

“As the inventor of PDF, Adobe brings over 20 years of experience with secure digital documents,” said Kevin M. Lynch, senior vice president and general manager of Adobe Document Cloud at Adobe. “The requirements of our customers have constantly evolved over time; recently, mobile has become the rule and people expect to complete work quickly and simply wherever and whenever they need. Our work with Dropbox, as our first file sync and share partner, will assist Adobe Document Cloud customers and people around the world be more productive with the documents at the center of their daily lives.”

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a diversified software company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing. The Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content.

We will be watching closely to see if this uptrend continues to last.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.