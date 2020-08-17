Active Stocks News Recap: Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), Coca-Cola Enterprises (NYSE:CCE), Dynegy (NYSE:DYN)

On Tuesday, Shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), lost -1.02% to $9.71.

Ericsson’s 2015 ConsumerLab report finds that over 50 percent of people stream video-on-demand (VOD) content each day, reflecting consumer shifts towards convenient TV experiences that allow for binge watching and selective access to shows. As a result, TV service providers are under pressure to deliver ever-improving content, quality and features, and need to have the agile infrastructure in place to respond quickly and innovatively to delight TV consumers.

To address the technical challenges of expanding video services, Ericsson (ERIC) unveils its VOD Infrastructure solution, which enables TV service providers to seamlessly offer more to subscribers, without the need to rip and replace legacy systems. Based on the Ericsson Video Storage and Processing platform, the pure software infrastructure supports raised streaming capacity and is able to achieve massive scale out of capacity and architecture, assisting TV service providers to develop a multipurpose platform and bring real value to its audience base. The high performance nature of this infrastructure gives it the power to handle additions ranging from VOD from any device, delivered via cable or internet to catch-up TV, and live to VOD in all formats up to Ultra high definition, depending on the needs of the provider. Reduced storage requirements and integrated just-in-time packaging also mean that services can be augmented to support a wider range of devices more cost effectively. Use cases comprise:

Dynamic Origin, a specialized video storage and processing platform that processes input content to produce a different video playout format

RTSP pump allowing delivery of VOD content to all devices counting legacy set top boxes leveraging the Content Delivery Network (CDN) as a source for the content

Master Video Library, making expansive libraries possible through integration of transcoding on the same server stack

Long Tail Server that streams long tail content directly to the end user therefore eliminating edge cache contamination

Ericsson provides communications technology and services worldwide. The companys Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud.

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), inclined 0.60% to $1.69, during its last trading session.

Plug Power celebrates that its ReliOn integrated OSP solution has won first place in the Wireless Access Network (WAN) division at the CTIAs annual Emerging Technology (E-Tech) Awards. The results were declared during the CTIA Super Mobility event in Las Vegas, NV on September 10, 2015.

Plug Powers ReliOn Integrated OSP solution is a noteworthyadvancement in wireless network power and communications systems, equipping telecom providers with a reliable single-cabinet solution for network power, hydrogen fuel cell backup power and communications equipment. Plug Powers integrated solution can save customers up to 33 percent on capital and operational expenses over generators by minimizing site footprint. In fact, this solution reduces the customers footprint by up to 87 percent. And with Plug Powers GenFuel service, hydrogen refuels are made as convenient as diesel to customers.

The award-winning turnkey package was initially developed for SouthernLINC Wireless for use in its wireless network. SouthernLINC Wireless anticipates deploying as many as 500 new LTE sites utilizing the Plug Power ReliOn integrated solution, which comprises fuel cell systems and bulk refillable hydrogen storage, DC plant rectifiers and distribution, battery technology and space for radio equipment, in an environmentally-hardened outdoor cabinet. This solution is available to all telecommunications carriers.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of fuel cell systems for the industrial off-road markets worldwide. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies.

Shares of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:CCE), declined -0.59% to $48.71, during its last trading session.

Coca-Cola Enterprises has been named in the 2015 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the first time the company has been listed. This move recognizes CCE’s long-term investment in and commitment to sustainability.

The DJSI, reviewed annually by the S&P Dow Jones Index Committee and RobecoSAM, is a global index which tracks the financial performance of leading sustainability-driven companies. It is based on an analysis of financially material economic, environmental and social factors. Companies are only listed in the annual ranking if they are best in class within their industry for sustainability.

In total, 3,000 companies were evaluated for inclusion in the index, with just 3 beverage companies being successful in being named to the DJSI World Index. Coca-Cola Enterprises’ inclusion is due to its success integrating sustainability into its core decision-making, and delivering sound long-term plans for sustainable development.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic beverages in Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

Finally, Shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN), ended its last trade with 1.66% gain, and closed at $25.12.

Dynegy stated its results from the PJM transition auction for the 2017/2018 delivery year. The transition auction cleared at $151.50 per megawatt-day. Dynegy cleared and converted 6,508 MW from the existing base product to the Capacity Performance (CP) product counting 471 MW to be imported into PJM from the Company’s IPH segment assets located in MISO. Based on the transition auction clearing price and the remaining base capacity product, PJM Capacity revenues for planning year 2017/2018 total $534 million representing an improvement of $75 million over the formerly cleared volumes.

PJM has now concluded the transition auctions for planning years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 and the capacity auction for planning year 2018/2019. For the three forthcoming planning years, Dynegy cleared volumes in these PJM auctions that will provide capacity revenues in excess of $1.6 billion before consideration of potential performance bonuses or penalties.

Dynegy Inc., through its auxiliaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in three segments, Coal, IPH, and Gas. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 15 power plants in 5 states totaling about 13,000 megawatts of generating capacity.

