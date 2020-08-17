Active Stocks News Analysis: JetBlue Airways Corporation, (NASDAQ:JBLU), Valeant Pharmaceuticals, (NYSE:VRX), Procter & Gamble, (NYSE:PG)

On Tuesday, Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), lost -0.45% to $24.57.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, declared that it will redeem all of its outstanding 5.50% convertible debentures due 2038 (Series B) (the Notes) at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but not taking into account, the redemption date. About $22,451,000 of the 5.50% Notes remain outstanding as of October 19, 2015. On and after the date of redemption, interest on the 5.50% Notes will cease to accrue.

We have prepared a notice of redemption and have requested the trustee and paying agent, Wilmington Trust Company, to send the notice of redemption to the registered holders of the Notes on or about October 20, 2015, with an predictable redemption date on November 24, 2015. Notes are to be surrendered to the trustee in exchange for payment of the redemption price. Each holder of the Notes has a right to convert its Notes called for redemption.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated a fleet of 13 Airbus A321 aircrafts, 130 Airbus A320 aircrafts, and 60 EMBRAER 190 aircrafts.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX), declined -10.45% to $146.76, during its last trading session.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, declared third quarter financial results for 2015.

Today, we stated yet another successive quarter of strong financial results that exceeded expectations, stated J. Michael Pearson, chairman and chief executive officer. I am incredibly proud of the hard work and effort put forth by Valeants employees around the world. I would also like to thank all the doctors who prescribe our products and the patients who use them. We will be discussing our outperformance on our conference call later recently, in addition to addressing the most frequently asked questions we have been hearing from our shareholders. With our strong product portfolio and growth prospects, we feel very confident in our future outlook and we are reaffirming our $7.5 billion EBITDA floor for 2016.

2015 Third Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $2.8 billion; an improvement of 36% over the prior year despite negative foreign exchange impact of $172 million

Same store sales organic growth of 13%; 5th successive quarter of > 10% organic growth, driven by:

Continued outperformance of U.S. businesses, particularly dermatology and contact lens

Strong results in China (23%), South Korea (15%) and Mexico (10%)

Total company growth was 8.2% volume and 4.4% price

S. branded pharmaceuticals growth was 18.8% volume and 15.2% price

Not Taking Into Account the impact from genericization of Targretin Capsules during the quarter, same store sales organic growth would have been 14%

Impact from generic Xenazine predictable fully in fourth quarter

Salix revenue was $461 million

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices worldwide. The company offers Solodyn to treat red and pus-filled pimples of acne in patients, in addition to Ziana, Acanya, Atralin, Retin- A Micro, and ONEXTON gel; Wellbutrin XL for major depressive disorder in adults; Jublia for onychomycosis of the toenails; Xenazine for chorea; Targretin for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; Arestin, a subgingival sustained-release antibiotic; and PROVENGE for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Finally, Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), ended its last trade with -0.93% loss, and closed at $74.46.

Procter & Gamble, is down -8.81% over 12 months and trades at 17.29 times forward earnings. The consensus price target is $81.29. The Company recently closed at $74.43, down -0.97%. The company has a market cap of $201.94B. The P/E ratio is 24.32.

The Procter & Gamble Company, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty, Hair and Personal Care; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric Care and Home Care; and Baby, Feminine and Family Care.

