Active Stocks News Analysis: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

On Monday, Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), gained 2.32% to $50.26.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will continue to grow next spring with the launch of four daily flights to Orange Countys John Wayne Airport starting May 1, 2016.

In all, Delta will launch service to ten destinations from Seattle between November 2015 and May 2016: Billings, Mont.; Boston; Cancun, Mexico; Edmonton, Alberta; Kona on Hawaiis Big Island; Missoula, Mont.; Orange County; Orlando; Pasco, Wash.; and Victoria, British Columbia. Some service may be operated by Delta Connection carriers SkyWest Airlines and Compass Airlines.

Orange County is one of the top destinations from Seattle and fills a critical component of our corporate and leisure travel demand, said Mike Medeiros, Deltas Vice President – Seattle. With 10 nonstop destinations launching between November and next spring, our 3,000 Seattle-area employees look forward to serving our customers from Orange County to Shanghai and more than 30 destinations in between.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides planned air transportation for passengers and cargo worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network comprises various gateway airports in Amsterdam, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita.

Shares of Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), declined -2.29% to $0.0898, during its last trading session.

Great Basin Scientific, declared it added 28 new customers in the third quarter of 2015. As of September 30th, the company had secured 143 U.S. customers and had 64 evaluations either in-progress or planned, contrast to 115 customers and 46 evaluations stated for the second quarter ending June 30, 2015, representing an improvement of 24 percent and 39 percent respectively. Great Basin’s sales funnel, which represents the number of customers together with active and planned customer evaluations, grew to 207 at the end of the third quarter, up from 161 at the end of the second quarter, an improvement of 28.5 percent.

Adoption for Great Basin’s Group B Streptococcus (GBS) test—which was commercially launched on June 1, 2015—continued to expand. The Company ended the third quarter with 66 customers and potential customers either evaluating or planned to evaluate GBS, a 38.6 percent improvement over the customer and potential customer sites for GBS stated at the end of second quarter.

“September was the strongest month for customer acquisition in the history of Great Basin—with 24 new customers added in that month alone—showing what we believe is sustained strength in our sales funnel, and ongoing demand for our Group B Strep test,” said Ryan Ashton, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Great Basin Scientific. “I’m extremely happy with the strides we have made toward a shortened sales cycle and for achieving a 91 percent evaluation win-rate in the quarter, which adds to our confidence of achieving our customer acquisition guidance by the end of the year.”

Great Basin Scientific, Inc., a molecular diagnostic testing company, doing business as Great Basin Corporation, develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic systems that are designed to test hospital-attained infections.

Finally, Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), ended its last trade with -6.78% loss, and closed at $11.42.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., plans to declare its third quarter 2015 financial and operational results on Tuesday, November 3, 2015 after the close of trading on the NYSE. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial and operational results for the quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.