Active Stocks Intraday Alert: Deere & Company, (NYSE:DE), Lululemon Athletica, (NASDAQ:LULU), Solera Holdings, (NYSE:SLH)

Today, U.S. Markets are closed for Thanksgiving Day.

On Wednesday, Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), surged 4.79% to $80.

Deere & Company Net income attributable to Deere & Company (DE) was $351.2 million , or $1.08 per share, for the fourth quarter ended October 31 , contrast with $649.2 million , or $1.83 per share, for the same period of 2014. For fiscal 2015, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $1.940 billion , or $5.77 per share, contrast with $3.162 billion , or $8.63 per share, last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues reduced 25 percent, to $6.715 billion , for the fourth quarter and were down 20 percent, to $28.863 billion , for the full year. Net sales of the equipment operations were $5.932 billion for the quarter and $25.775 billion for the year, contrast with $8.043 billion and $32.961 billion for the same periods in 2014.

Summary of Operations

Net sales of the worldwide equipment operations declined 26 percent for the quarter and 22 percent for the full year contrast with the same periods in 2014. Sales comprised price realization of 1 percent for the quarter and full year. Additionally, sales comprised an unfavorable currency-translation effect of 5 percent for the quarter and full year. Equipment net sales in the United States and Canada reduced 23 percent for the quarter and 18 percent for the full year. Outside the U.S. and Canada , net sales fell 31 percent for the quarter and were down 28 percent for the year, with unfavorable currency-translation effects of 11 percent and 10 percent for these periods.

Deeres equipment operations stated operating profit of $335 million for the quarter and $2.177 billion for the full year, contrast with $910 million and $4.297 billion in 2014. For both periods, the decline was due primarily to lower shipment volumes, the impact of a less favorable product mix, and the unfavorable effects of foreign-currency exchange. In the quarter, these factors were partially offset by lower production costs, lower selling administrative and general expenses, and price realization. The full-year reduction in operating profit was partially offset by price realization, lower selling, administrative and general expenses and lower production costs.

Deere & Company, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, counting large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, corn pickers, cotton and sugarcane harvesters, and related front-end equipment and sugarcane loaders; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, counting sprayers, nutrient administration, and soil preparation machinery.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), inclined 0.42% to $52.95, during its last trading session.

lululemon athletica declared that its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2015 will be released Wednesday, December 9, 2015. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its auxiliaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Corporate-Owned Stores and Direct To Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, and general fitness; and dance-inspired apparel for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, counting bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles.

Finally, Shares of Solera Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLH), ended its last trade with -0.83% loss, and closed at $53.46.

Solera Holdings, declared recently that it has amended the terms of its formerly declared cash tender offers (together, the Tender Offer) by its indirect wholly owned partner, Audatex North America, Inc. (the Company), to purchase any and all of its outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes due 2021 (the 2021 Notes) and 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the 2023 Notes and together with the 2021 Notes, the Notes) to: (i) extend the early tender deadline from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2015 to 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on January 6, 2016 (as so extended, and as may be further extended, the Early Tender Date); and (ii) extend the Expiration Date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 8, 2015 to 5:00 p.m., New York City Time on January 13, 2016 (as so extended, and as may be further extended, the Expiration Date).

According to information offered by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2015, the Company had received tenders and Consents from holders of $1,673,156,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes, representing about 99.30% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 2021 Notes, and tenders and Consents from holders of $1,386,433,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes, representing about 97.98% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 2023 Notes.

Solera Holdings, Inc. provides risk and asset administration software and services to the automotive and property marketplace. The company offers estimating and workflow software that manages the overall claims process, estimates the cost to repair a damaged vehicle, and calculates the pre-collision fair market value of a vehicle; and salvage, salvage disposition, and recycling software that connects buyers and sellers through an electronic auction network.