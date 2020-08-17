(AAPL) (GOOGL) (MSFT) Morning Trade News Update: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

During Friday’s Morning trade, Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), gain 1.27% to $116.45.

The new iPhones launched in 12 countries Friday, counting the U.S. and China, a growing market for both Apple and other smartphone makers.

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus went on sale Friday morning to millions of eager consumers around the world. But unlike the average user who is focused on the complete product, investors want to know whats inside the worlds best-selling mobile device.

Research firm IHS Technology forecasts that Apple Inc (AAPL) will sell 236 million iPhones in 2015, up 22% year-over-year, thanks in part to China. Sales of the iPhone 6S should do better than past iPhone initial sales because of wider country availability early, especially China, analyst Ian Fogg said in an e-mail. Thestreet

This years release introduced some subtle tweaks, counting 3D Touch that gauges the pressure users apply to the touchscreen, a 12-megapixel, rear-facing camera and Live Photos to add animations to your images.

About 3D Touch

Adding a new dimension to a touch interface is bound to cause some confusion at first. Second guessing if a tap, press, or deep-press are needed will be all too common. However, once the learning curve flattens out, I’m intrigued to see how developers will take advantage of the added input method.

Early reviews have stated 3D Touch is a transformative feature with the potential to change how we interact with touch-interfaces. I’m a sucker for living on the bleeding edge of technology. Naturally, it’s entirely possible 3D Touch is nothing more than a gimmick.

Finally, Shares of Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), surged 0.18%, and is now trading at $656.07.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Google Inc stifled competitors access to its Android mobile-operating system, Bloomberg stated.

Reuters stated in April that some technology companies had complained to the Department of Justice that the Android mobile operating system is anti-competitive, urging the U.S. antitrust enforcers to investigate allegations that Google unfairly uses its Android system to win online advertising.

The FTC and the DoJ have reached a contract for the FTC to spearhead the investigation into Googles Android business, the Bloomberg report said. The inquiry is in its early stages and could end without a case against the company, the news agency said.

The FTC has agreed to investigate Android, Bloomberg first stated, after tech competitors raised complaints that Google Inc. (Google) gives priority to its own services on the Android platform and limits others. According to Bloomberg, some of those complaints came from a group that represents Microsoft (MSFT), among others.

While Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone is the top-selling smartphone, Android is the leading operating system, with some 60% of the U.S. smartphone market.

