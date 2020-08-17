3 Active Stocks News Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) | Stocks Newswire

On Thursday, Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), gained 0.56% to $19.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp will present at the Barclays 2015 Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 17, 2015 at about 11:15 AM ET.

Tayfun Tuzun, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will represent Fifth Third. Slides with audio webcast may be viewed live and for about 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, slides used in the presentation will be made separately available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Investment Advisors.

Shares of DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), declined -0.34% to $14.75, during its last trading session, hitting its lowest level.

DDR Corp. declared its third quarter 2015 common stock dividend of $0.1725 per share, which represents an improvement of 11 percent from the third quarter of 2014. The common stock dividend is payable on October 9, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2015.

DDR Corp. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Puerto Rico. The firm is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers.

Finally, Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), ended its last trade with 0.57% gain, and closed at $100.80.

A new CVS Health Corporation Research Institute study published in JAMA Internal Medicine is the first to evaluate the impact of narrow pharmacy networks on medication adherence. The analysis showed that this approach, which incentivizes plan members to use specific in-network pharmacies, is associated with improved medication adherence. In addition, the researchers observed an even greater impact on adherence when there were 90-day prescription programs also in place. Narrow networks have formerly been criticized for limiting access and adversely impacting medication adherence.

There are few opportunities in health care when we can improve both quality of care and health outcomes while assisting to manage health care costs, said William H. Shrank, MD, MSHS, senior vice president and Chief Scientific Officer, CVS Health and a study author. This first-of-its-kind study suggests that narrow networks may be one such opportunity by providing clear evidence that these networks – already an established cost administration strategy – also assist optimize members adherence.

The researchers reviewed de-identified pharmacy claims data for more than 200,000 patients on chronic therapies to treat high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and depression over a 12-month period. These patients received prescription drug coverage through CVS/caremark, the pharmacy benefit administration (PBM) business of CVS Health. The study found that those patients in commercial drug plans with narrow pharmacy networks had improved medication adherence as indicated by their medication possession ratio (MPR), which measures patients available medication on hand over time and is commonly used as an indication of adherence. The researchers also found that if 90-day prescription programs, where patients receive a three-month supply of their chronic medication prescription during one pharmacy visit, were used in conjunction with a narrow network there was an even greater improvement in members adherence.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services in the United States. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail Pharmacy segments.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.