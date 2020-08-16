Up to Date Stocks News Analysis: NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN)

On Tuesday, Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), gained 2.43% to $78.49.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power administration, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It provides in-vehicle networking, car passive keyless entry and immobilization, and car radio and audio amplifiers; car solid state lighting drivers; communication products that are related to assisted and autonomous driving; ICs for e-government, transportation, and access administration; RF power amplifiers, small signal RF discretes, and RF ICs for mobile, consumer electronics, and cable television infrastructure; AC-DC power conversion ICs for notebook personal computers; low power audio ICs; and microcontrollers. The company also develops audio software solutions that enable mobile device manufacturers to produce hand held products.

Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC), inclined 0.93% to $20.65, during its last trading session.

Rowan Companies plc (Rowan) is a provider of international and domestic offshore oil and gas contract drilling services. Its operation broadly comprises of Drilling Fleet and Contracts. It has a fleet of 30 self-elevating mobile offshore jack-up drilling units and four ultra-deepwater drillships. It conducts offshore drilling operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico (US GOM), the United Kingdom (UK) and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, West and North Africa, Southeast Asia and Trinidad.

Finally, Shares of Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), ended its last trade with -0.71% loss, and closed at $15.30.

Calpine Corporation (Calpine) is a wholesale power generator. The Company owns and operates natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. It sells wholesale power, steam, capacity, renewable energy credits and ancillary services to its customers, which comprise utilities, independent electric system operators, industrial and agricultural companies, retail power providers, municipalities, power marketers and others. Its segments are West (counting geothermal), Texas and East (counting Canada).

