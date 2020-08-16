U.S Stocks News Review -Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

During Wednesday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), lost -0.83% to $33.34.

Pfizer Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. on December 1, the company invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a negotiation with Mikael Dolsten, President, Worldwide Research and Development, at the 27th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. Its products comprise Lyrica, the Prevnar family of products, Enbrel, Celebrex, Lipitor, Viagra, Zyvox, Sutent, EpiPen, Toviaz, Tygacil, Rapamune, Xalkori, Inlyta, Norvasc, BeneFIX, Genotropin and Enbrel, among others.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is a retail bank holding company in the United States. on December 1, The company declared the pricing of two debt offerings: (1) a CFG offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% Subordinated Notes due 2025 (the “Subordinated Notes”), and (2) a Citizens Bank, N.A. (the “Bank” or “CBNA” ), a wholly-owned partner of CFG, offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.300% senior unsecured notes due 2018 (the “Bank Senior Notes”).

The Company offers a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, institutions and companies. The Company operates about 1,200 branches in an 11-state footprint across the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. The Company serves the financial needs of customers and prospects through its online, telephone and mobile banking platforms.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

On November 30, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and AbbVie (ABBV) declared the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Empliciti (elotuzumab) for the treatment of multiple myeloma as combination therapy with Revlimid® (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone (ERd) in patients who have received one to three preceding therapies. The approval of this first and only immunostimulatory antibody for multiple myeloma is based on data from the randomized, open-label, Phase 3, ELOQUENT-2 study, which demonstrated that the ERd regimen resulted in a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death contrast to Rd alone (HR 0.70 [95% CI: 0.57, 0.85; p = 0.0004]).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products across the world. The Companys products are sold to wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, government entities and the medical profession. The Company manufactures its products in the United States, Puerto Rico and in six foreign countries.