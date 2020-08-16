Trending Stocks: The Procter & Gamble Company, (NYSE:PG), Tiffany & Co., (NYSE:TIF), TrueCar, (NASDAQ:TRUE)

On Monday, Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), gained 0.20% to $75.97.

The Procter & Gamble Company According to recent studies, most guys take about 170 strokes every time they shave, and 120 of them are re-strokes over the same area of the face after the initial strokes have wiped away most of the protective shave gel. Despite all of the advances in blade technology, many guys still experience some irritation, largely due to these re-strokes. Instead of expecting guys to change how they shave, Gillette® [NYSE:PG] has made its best cartridge even better with a product planned to reach North American store shelves in late December with more global availability in January. The new Gillette Fusion® ProShield™ with lubrication before and after the blades shields against irritation during every shave – no matter how many shave strokes he takes.

Guys have many grooming habits that they use to look their best. But guys are often in auto-pilot mode when doing these things and other typical activities throughout the day. Some auto-pilot behaviors for guys may comprise puffing up their chest when feeling provoked, stroking their facial hair when thinking, sucking in their gut when seeing an attractive person and taking a surprising number of strokes every time they shave.

When it comes to shaving on auto-pilot, guys often re-stroke over the same area without knowing it, wiping away the shave gel and ongoing the shave without the needed protection. However, shaving over the same spot without lubrication can cause skin irritation, redness and bumps that keep guys from looking and feeling their best. That’s why Gillette developed Fusion ProShield, engineered to proactively shield against irritation, with a new ProShield Lubrication Bar before the blades in addition to the Lubrastrip after the blades, while still delivering incredible closeness.

The Procter & Gamble Company, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty, Hair and Personal Care; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric Care and Home Care; and Baby, Feminine and Family Care.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), inclined 1.88% to $76.55, during its last trading session.

Tiffany & Co., stated its financial results for the three months (“third quarter”) ended October 31, 2015. On a constant-exchange-rate basis that excludes the effect of translating foreign-currency-denominated sales into U.S. dollars (see “Non-GAAP Measures” plan), worldwide net sales rose 4%; on a stated basis, worldwide net sales were 2% below the prior year. Net earnings declined 8% (not taking into account a prior-year charge noted below) partly reflecting the negative effects from the strong U.S. dollar. Administration is now projecting net earnings for the year ending January 31, 2016 to be 5%-10% below last year’s $4.20 per diluted share (not taking into account charges in both years), and is also now projecting free cash flow in excess of $500 million for the year.

In the third quarter:

Worldwide net sales on a constant-exchange-rate basis rose 4% and comparable store sales raised 1% due to growth in Japan, Europe and Asia-Pacific partly offset by lower sales in the Americas. Sales growth was led by higher sales of fashion gold jewelry and statement jewelry. Stated in U.S. dollars, worldwide net sales were $938 million, as contrast to $960 million a year ago.

Net earnings were $91 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, contrast with $99 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, when not taking into account a pre-tax charge of $94 million, or $61 million and $0.47 per diluted share after-tax, on the extinguishment of debt related to prepaying $400 million of long-term debt (see “Non-GAAP Measures”); and the year-over-year decline reflected the lower sales and higher selling, general and administrative expenses partly offset by a higher gross margin. On a stated basis, which comprised that charge, net earnings in last year’s third quarter were $38 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.

Tiffany & Co., through its auxiliaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry worldwide. Its jewelry products comprise fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands to brides and grooms; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, gold, and metal jewelry.

Finally, Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE), ended its last trade with 6.75% gain, and closed at $7.91.

TrueCar declared that Chip Perry, an online automotive pioneer and long-time industry leader, will become the company’s president and chief executive officer, effective December 15.

Perry was the first employee of AutoTrader.com in 1997 and served as its CEO from the company’s inception until 2013. While at the helm he guided the company’s evolution from a one-person startup into the world’s largest online automotive marketplace, with $1.5 billion in revenue, 20,000 dealer customers, 16 million monthly unique visitors and 3,500 employees. Perry oversaw AutoTrader’s creation of an array of transformative digital solutions that have assisted thousands of dealers grow their presence online. Most recently, he has been president and CEO of Atlanta-based RentPath LLC, parent company of ApartmentGuide.com and Rent.com.

“I’ve followed TrueCar’s progress for many years and am truly excited to be joining the company. TrueCar has built incredible tools for car buyers and retailers and has a strong base on which to grow,” Perry said. “My initial focus will be on TrueCar’s dealer partners – listening to them and finding ways to serve them better.”

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company. The company operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and TrueCar mobile applications. It also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, counting financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.