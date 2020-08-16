Trending Stock to Observe: Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

On Monday, Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY), gained 4.84% to $30.75.

Weyerhaeuser Company, stated third quarter net earnings to common shareholders of $180 million, or 35 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings of $133 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, for second quarter 2015 and net earnings from ongoing operations before special items of $178 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, for the same period last year. Third quarter 2014 net earnings of $1,153 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, comprised after-tax gains of $975 million from suspended operations and special items, primarily related to the divestiture of Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company.

Net sales for the third quarter 2015 totaled $1.8 billion, contrast with net sales of $1.8 billion for the second quarter, and $1.9 billion for the third quarter 2014.

I am very happy with our third quarter performance, as each of our businesses leveraged operational excellence improvements to drive strong results despite market and global macroeconomic headwinds, said Doyle R. Simons, president and chief executive officer. In addition, we delivered on our ongoing commitment to return cash to shareholders by increasing our quarterly dividend by 7 percent and have accomplished the $700 million share repurchase authorized in 2014. We remain relentlessly focused on driving value for our shareholders and fully capitalizing on an improving US housing market.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in United States. The firm operates under four business segments, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate. It owns timberlands primarily in the U.S and has long-term licenses in Canada.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), inclined 0.95% to $44.78, during its last trading session.

Tyson Foods, will hold its fiscal fourth quarter 2015 earnings conference call Monday, Nov. 23, at 9 a.m. Eastern (8 a.m. Central).

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, produces, distributes, and markets chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods, and related allied products worldwide. The company breeds and raises chickens; and processes live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Finally, Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), ended its last trade with 3.66% gain, and closed at $127.20.

Celgene International Sàrl, a wholly owned partner of Celgene Corporation (CELG), declared that the European Commission (EC) has approved VIDAZA® (azacitidine for injection) for the treatment of adult patients aged 65 years or older with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) who are not eligible for haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

The VIDAZA Marketing Authorisation has been updated to comprise this new indication in AML, covering patients who have >30% myeloblasts according to the WHO classification; formerly, the indication covered AML patients with <30% blasts.

Myeloblasts are white cells in the bone marrow; in AML, their functioning is disrupted and results in numerous non-functioning white cells, which can potentially interfere with the body’s ability to control infections and can lead to anaemia and haemorrhages.

For many patients, AML is typically associated with a poor prognosis particularly for those patients who cannot tolerate potentially curative therapies like stem cell transplantation. In Europe, more than 14,000 people suffer from AML, and most of these patients will die within less than one year. As an acute leukaemia, AML progresses rapidly and is typically fatal within months if stem cell transplantation is not an option. In elderly patients ( >65 years), overall survival with AML has not improved in more than 40 years, and there is a clear need for treatments that can support this patient population.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States and Internationally. It markets REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog to treat intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, in addition to acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

