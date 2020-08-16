Traders Watch List – Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE:RDS.A), Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

On Wednesday, Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE:RDS.A), gained 0.99% to $52.99.

Royal Dutch Shell plc: 3rd Quarter 2015 Unaudited Results.

Royal Dutch Shells (RDS-A) (RDS-B) third quarter 2015 earnings, on a current cost of supplies (CCS) basis (see Note [2]), were a loss of $6.1 billion contrast with a gain of $5.3 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

Third quarter 2015 CCS earnings comprised identified items of $7.9 billion.

Third quarter 2015 CCS earnings not taking into account identified items (see page 5) were $1.8 billion contrast with $5.8 billion for the third quarter of 2014, a decrease of 70%. Earnings were influenced by non-cash charges of some $1.0 billion related to adverse currency exchange rate effects on deferred tax positions and financing items which were not comprised as identified items.

Contrast with the third quarter 2014, CCS earnings not taking into account identified items comprised improved Downstream and lower Upstream results. In Downstream, earnings benefited from steps taken by Shell to improve financial performance and from higher realised refining margins. Upstream earnings were negatively influenced by lower oil and gas prices, partly offset by lower costs, raised production volumes and improved operational performance.

Basic CCS earnings per share not taking into account identified items reduced by 70% as compared to the third quarter 2014.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2015 was $11.2 billion, contrast with $12.8 billion for the same quarter last year. Not Taking Into Account working capital movements, cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2015 was $5.3 billion, contrast with $11.1 billion for the third quarter 2014.

Total dividends distributed to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders in the quarter were $3.0 billion, of which $0.7 billion were settled under the Scrip Dividend Programme. No shares were bought back during the third quarter.

Gearing at the end of the third quarter 2015 was 12.7%.

A third quarter 2015 dividend has been declared of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per American Depositary Share (ADS).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an independent oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through Upstream and Downstream segments. The company explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and trades natural gas; extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil; and generates electricity from wind energy.

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), inclined 4.05% to $60.89, during its last trading session.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a partner of Endo International plc (ENDP) (ENL.TO), and BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI), declared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BELBUCA™ (buprenorphine) buccal film for use in patients with chronic pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. BELBUCA™, which is the first and only buprenorphine developed with a dissolving film that is absorbed through the inner lining of the cheek for chronic pain administration, is predictable to be commercially available in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2016 in seven dosage strengths, allowing for flexible dosing ranging from 75 micrograms to 900 micrograms every 12 hours. This enables physicians to individualize titration and treatment based on the optimally effective and tolerable dose for each patient.

The availability of new, convenient and flexible treatment options is important for patients whose lives are burdened by chronic pain, a debilitating condition that affects more Americans than diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined, said Richard L. Rauck , M.D., Director of Carolinas Pain Institute, Winston Salem, NC . BELBUCA™ provides a unique approach for chronic pain administration, combining the proven efficacy and established safety of buprenorphine with a novel buccal film delivery system that adds convenience and flexibility. For both opioid-naive and opioid-practiced patients who require around-the-clock treatment and for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate, BELBUCA™ offers appropriate, compriseent pain relief and a low incidence of typical opioid-like side effects.

BELBUCA is a mu-opioid receptor partial agonist and a potent analgesic with a long duration of action that utilizes BDSIs patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) drug delivery technology. Through this unique delivery system, buprenorphine is efficiently and conveniently delivered across the buccal mucosa (inside lining of the cheek). Buprenorphine is a Plan III controlled substance, meaning that it has been defined as having lower abuse potential than Plan II drugs, a category that comprises most opioid analgesics. Among chronic pain patients taking opioids, the vast majority are on daily doses of 160 mg of oral morphine sulfate equivalent (MSE) or less. With seven dosage strengths up to 160 mg MSE, BELBUCA™ offers a treatment choice for a wide range of opioid needs in chronic pain sufferers.

Endo International plc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on branded and generic pharmaceuticals and devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, Devices, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Finally, Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), ended its last trade with 0.03% gain, and closed at $64.03.

EQT Corporation, declared the election of Christine J. Toretti as the newest member to its Board of Directors, where she will serve as a member of the Corporate Governance Committee.

Ms. Toretti brings two decades of experience within the energy industry, as the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the S. W. Jack Drilling Co., a large, family owned Appalachian Basin oil and gas drilling company that was sold in 2010. Ms. Toretti is a former director of the Pittsburgh Federal Reserve Bank; and since 1984, she has served as a member of the board of directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc., a publicly traded financial holding company, where she presently serves as Vice Chairman of the board and a member of the Nominating Committee.

In addition, Ms. Toretti is the Founder and Chair of both the Anne B. Anstine Excellence in Public Service Series in Pennsylvania, and the Dodie Londen Excellence in Public Service Series in Arizona. She serves as a member of the board for the International Medical Corps; was the Founding Director of the Gettysburg Foundation; and formerly served as Chair for The Andy Warhol Museum.

EQT Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, operates as a natural gas company in the United States. It operates in two segments, EQT Production and EQT Midstream. The EQT Production segment explores for, in addition to develops and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Major Losers Overview: UniPixel (NASDAQ:UNXL), XBi…Investors Focused Stocks: Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:…Stocks News Alert: Terra Form Power Inc (NASDAQ:TE…Stocks Under Consideration: AT&T; Inc. (NYSE:T…Hot Movers to Watch: Sprint Corp (NYSE:S), Medtron…Hot Movements: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), No…Stocks Roundup: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), Intui…Active Movers of Yesterday: Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YH…Active Stocks to Watch For: Williams Companies Inc…