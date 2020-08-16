Stock’s Trend Analysis Report: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF), Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ:ROSG)

On Tuesday, Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), gained 0.82% to $39.46.

To assist marketers deliver a more consistent customer experience across paid, owned and earned media, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), has introduced a series of new innovations within the Oracle Marketing Cloud. The new innovations enable marketers to orchestrate relevant mobile interactions for consumers and salespeople, clearly attribute revenue to marketing activities and optimize the experience for individual customers.

Marketers must adopt and embrace digital technologies in order to meet the skyrocketing expectations of digitally-savvy customers. For many marketers, this will require rethinking existing processes, as according to Forrester Research, more than three-quarters of marketing leaders believe that the majority of their digital customer engagements are not optimized recently1. To optimize digital marketing activities and successfully meet the demands of recentlys customer-first business environment, marketers need to be able to quickly and easily embrace data, technology and content.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports database and middleware software, application software, cloud infrastructure, hardware systems, and related services worldwide.

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF), inclined 0.02% to $45.80, during its last trading session.

CF Industries Holdings, declared that both companies remain fully committed to pursuing a combination of CF with OCI’s European, North American and global distribution businesses due to its strong industrial logic, noteworthy predictable synergies and value creation potential for shareholders.

The companies are jointly evaluating options to address the impact of the notice by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, issued on November 19, 2015, on the formerly-declared combination. This evaluation comprises exploring alternative structures for the combination, such as using a parent company in The Netherlands rather than one in the United Kingdom, to accommodate the requirements of the Treasury notice. Any agreement with respect to such new structure will require the approval of each company’s board of directors and shareholders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products comprise ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate solution.

Finally, Shares of Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ:ROSG), ended its last trade with 8.98% loss, and closed at $1.52.

Rosetta Genomics Ltd., declared that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 2nd at 8:30 a.m. PST/11:30 a.m. EST. Kenneth A. Berlin, Rosettas President and Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. develops and commercializes micro RNAs based diagnostic tests and therapeutics. Micro RNAs are a group of genes that are produced using instructions encoded in DNA.

