Remarkable Stocks in Focus: Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), XenoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNPT)

On Monday, Shares of Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), lost -0.64% to $15.41.

Calpine Corporation, stated third quarter 2015 Adjusted EBITDA of $791 million, contrast to $745 million in the preceding year period, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $576 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, contrast to $506 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the preceding year period. Net Income1 for the third quarter of 2015 was $273 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, contrast to $614 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the preceding year period. Net Income, As Adjusted2, for the third quarter of 2015 was $347 million contrast to $306 million in the preceding year period. The improvements in Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Income, As Adjusted,were primarily due to higher Commodity Margin driven by the acquisition of our Fore River Energy Center in November 2014 and the commencement of operations at our Garrison Energy Center in June 2015, in addition to higher regulatory capacity revenue in PJM.

Year-to-date 2015 Adjusted EBITDA was $1,586 million, contrast to $1,604 million in the preceding year period, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $745 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, contrast to $735 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in the preceding year period. Net Income1 for the first nine months of 2015 was $282 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, contrast to $736 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in the preceding year period. Net Income, As Adjusted2, for the first nine months of 2015 was $318 million contrast to $359 million in the preceding year period. The decreases in Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income, As Adjusted, were primarily due to lower Commodity Margin driven largely by a noteworthy decrease in power and natural gas prices in our East region in the first quarter of 2015, given the unusually high price levels practiced during the polar vortex events in the preceding year period, in addition to net portfolio changes and lower regulatory capacity revenue in PJM. The improvement in Adjusted Free Cash Flow was due to lower interest expense contrast to the preceding year period, which more than offset the decline in Adjusted EBITDA.

“I am happy to report another solid quarter, with record generation volume of 33 million MWh, top quartile safety performance and continued commercial success,” said Thad Hill, Calpine’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a result, we are narrowing our 2015 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1.965 billion to $2.0 billion. This is within our preceding guidance range and reflects an adjustment for the projected impact of the Valley wildfire in Northern California on The Geysers geothermal facilities, which we formerly declared. I would like to recognize our team at The Geysers whose extraordinary efforts have resulted in production already reaching about 575 net MW, or nearly 80% of full capacity.

Calpine Corporation, a wholesale power generation company, owns and operates natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. It operates natural gas-fired combustion turbines and renewable geothermal conventional steam turbines.

Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), inclined 3.99% to $2.87, during its last trading session.

Cliffs Natural Resources, stated third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2015. Third-quarter 2015 merged revenues of $593 million reduced 39 percent from the preceding years third-quarter revenues of $980 million. Cost of goods sold reduced by 26 percent to $538 million contrast to $724 million stated in the third quarter of 2014.

For the third quarter of 2015, the Company recorded net income of $6 million contrast to a net loss of $6.9 billion recorded in the preceding-year quarter. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Cliffs common shareholders of $15 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, contrast to a net loss attributable to Cliffs common shareholders of $5.9 billion, or $38.49 per diluted share recorded in the third quarter of 2014.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, Our performance this past quarter illustrates how far we have come in our turnaround story. We have been able to deliver noteworthycost reductions in all areas of the business through disciplined execution of the strategy instituted last year. Mr. Goncalves added, We expect the domestic steel market to improve in 2016 as trade actions reduce the pressure of imports and firm up steel pricing. Our solid cost position coupled with stronger demand from the mills should drive better profitability for Cliffs.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces iron ore and metallurgical coal. It operates five iron ore mines that produces iron ore pellets in Michigan and Minnesota; Koolyanobbing complex situated in northeast of the town of Southern Cross, which produces lump and fines iron ore; and two metallurgical coal mines located in Alabama and West Virginia.

Finally, Shares of XenoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNPT), ended its last trade with 0.65% gain, and closed at $6.15.

XenoPort, declared that it will provide access via the World Wide Web to its presentation at the 2015 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference in Phoenix, Arizona. The live presentation will occur at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Mountain Time) on Wednesday, November 11, 2015. A replay of the presentation will also be available.

XenoPort, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of neurological and other disorders. It offers HORIZANT (gabapentin enacarbil) extended-release tablets for the treatment of moderate-to-severe primary restless legs syndrome in adults and for the administration of postherpetic neuralgia in adults.

