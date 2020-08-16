Mix Active Stock’s News Report: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

At the end of Fridays trade, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:TEVA)s shares surged 1.29% to $60.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) declared that it will host a conference call and live webcast along with a slide presentation on Thursday, October 29, 2015 at 8 a.m. ET to communicate its third quarter 2015 financial results. A question & answer session will follow.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, specialty, and other pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)s shares dropped -1.04% to $10.49.

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), has added four new high resolution devices to its award winning PYTHON family of CMOS image sensors. Now totaling nine separate devices that provide resolutions ranging from VGA to over 25 megapixels (MP), this high performance family addresses the needs of general purpose industrial imaging applications such as machine vision, inspection and motion monitoring, security, surveillance, and intelligent transportation systems (ITS).

The new PYTHON 10K, PYTHON 12K, PYTHON 16K, and PYTHON 25K image sensors combine excellent imaging performance with high speed output architectures that meet and exceed the bandwidths accessible from popular industry computer interfaces such as USB 3.1, CameraLink, CoaXPress, and 10GigE. The new devices share a common high performance 4.5 µm pixel that leverages ON Semiconductor’s patented in-pixel CDS (ipCDS) technology to enable global shutter imaging with Correlated Double Sampling (CDS) in a compact pixel size. Image data is accessed through 32, 16, 8, or 4 LVDS channels, each running at 720 MHz, to enable readout speeds of up to 80 fps for the 25K device. The devices are packaged in a µPGA-355 package and are accessible in monochrome, Bayer color, and extended near-infrared (NIR) configurations.

They join the formerly released PYTHON 300, PYTHON 500, PYTHON 1300, PYTHON 2000, and PYTHON 5000 devices to form an integrated family that allows camera manufacturers to rapidly roll out products with multiple resolutions, from VGA to over 25 MP, with greatly minimized development effort.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates in four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), ended its Fridays trading session with 1.14% gain, and closed at $67.15.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) declared the pricing of an offering of $500.0 million of its 4.150% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes will pay interest at a rate of 4.150% per annum and mature on November 1, 2025. Dollar General will pay interest on the Notes semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of each year, commencing May 1, 2016. Issuance of the Notes is expected to occur on October 20, 2015, subject to customary closing conditions.

Concurrently with the issuance of the Notes, the Company expects to refinance its existing credit facilities with new senior unsecured credit facilities consisting of a $425.0 million five-year term loan facility and a $1.0 billion five-year cash-flow based revolving credit facility. The offering of the Notes is not conditioned upon completion of the new credit facilities and related refinancing.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with term loan borrowings and revolving loan borrowings under its new senior unsecured credit facilities, to repay all of the outstanding borrowings under the existing senior unsecured credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, counting paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables comprising of milk, eggs, bread, frozen meals, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, in addition to soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which comprise pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.