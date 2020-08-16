Investors Focused Stocks: Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS)

During Tuesday’s Morning trade, Shares of Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), lost -2.31% to $663.67.

If virtual machines on a shared physical server dont cut it, Amazon Web Services customers can now rent dedicated physical servers, according to Zdnet

The new service, which the cloud giant calls EC2 Dedicated Hosts, allows customers to allocate an actual physical server in a specified region to run one or more EC2 instances on top of it.

Dedicated Hosts targets enterprises that want to move existing IT infrastructure to a public cloud but face restrictions on existing software licenses, such as those for Windows Server, Windows SQL Server, Oracle Database and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, which are often tied to a server with a certain number of sockets or physical cores.

The service has launched with on-demand pricing only. Customers can choose general-purpose m4 and m3, compute-optimised c4 and c3, GPU-optimised g2, memory-optimised r3, and storage-optimised i2 and d2 instances, which are charged at hourly rates. For the US East region these costs range from $1.848 per hour to $7.502 per hour. Zdnet Reported

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon.com) is an e-commerce company. The Company sells a range of products and services through its Websites. The Companys products are offered through consumer-facing Websites, which comprise merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. It designs its Websites to enable products to be sold by the Company and by third parties across various product categories.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), declined -2.11% to $104.85, during its current trading session.

MKM Partners raised it price target on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stock to $130 from $120 on Tuesday morning.

The firm upped its target on the social media giant as it believes Facebook is able to post the biggest growth in its sector.

MKM Partners maintained its buy rating on Facebook stock.

While the cycle of positive estimate revisions has slowed, the company continues to deliver strong results. FBs growth adjusted multiple is not aggressive at 35x next years non-GAAP EPS while still growing revenue by over 50% on a constant currency basis, the firm said in a note.

Facebook, Inc. is a social networking company. The Company is engaged in developing products that enables users to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. It offers various services focused on people, marketers and developers. It offers various platforms for people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and to engage in other activities. Its products comprise Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Finally, Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS), surged 59.81%, and is now trading at $13.59.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (AEZ.TO) declared that the remaining 11,000 post-share consolidation (or 1,100,000 pre-share consolidation) Series B Common Share Purchase Warrants (the Series B Warrants) subject to the formerly revealed November 1, 2015 agreement were exercised on November 23, 2015 , which will result in the issuance of 365,518 additional Common Shares. After giving effect to the issuance of such shares, there will be about 6.9 million Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a Canada-based specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and womens health. The Company has three wholly owned direct and indirect auxiliaries: AEZS GmbH, based in Frankfurt, Germany, Zentaris IVF GmbH, a direct wholly owned partner of AEZS Germany based in Frankfurt, Germany, and Aeterna Zentaris, Inc. Its drug development efforts are focused on two compounds, zoptarelin doxorubicin and Macrilen, which are in clinical development, and on two oncology compounds (an Erk inhibitor and Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone-disorazol Z product candidates), which are in pre-clinical development.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.