Hot Trending Stocks: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

On Wednesday, Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), lost -0.32% to $15.58.

Micron Technology, declares the production of 8GB DDR4 NVDIMM, the companys first commercially available solution in the persistent memory category. Persistent memory delivers a unique balance of latency, bandwidth, capacity and cost, delivering ultra-fast DRAM-like access to critical data and allowing system designers to better manage overall costs. With persistent memory, system architects are no longer forced to sacrifice latency and bandwidth when accessing critical data that must be preserved.

As data centers evolve to handle the massively growing influx of data, the cost of moving data and storing it away from the CPU becomes increasingly prohibitive, creating the need for a new generation of faster, more responsive solutions. Persistent memory, a new addition to the memory hierarchy, allows greater flexibility in data administration by providing non-volatile, low latency memory closer to the processor. With NVDIMM technology, Micron delivers a powerful persistent memory solution capable of meeting many of recentlys biggest computing challenges.

Microns NVDIMM starts to address some of the difficult architectural challenges facing CIOs recently, and is ideal for applications such as big data analytics, storage appliances, RAID cache, In-Memory Databases and On Line Transaction Processing. Traditional memory architectures force system architects to sacrifice latency or bandwidth needed to access the critical data for these applications, and as a result, performance is often limited by I/O bottlenecks. Microns NVDIMM solutions deliver architectures suited to meet the demands of applications that require high performance coupled with frequent access to large data sets while being sensitive to down time. In the event of a power failure or system crash, Microns NVDIMM solution provides an onboard controller that safely transfers data stored in DRAM to the onboard non-volatile memory, thereby preserving the data that would otherwise be lost.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit.

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), inclined 2.80% to $51.80, during its last trading session.

Mylan EPD in Canada – a partner of one of the worlds leading pharmaceutical companies, Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ, TASE: MYL) – recently declared the launch of MyFreshStart™ for patients taking MAVIK®, an innovative, digital medication adherence and engagement program for patients who have been prescribed MAVIK® (trandolapril) in Canada *.

The My Fresh Start program, offered to patients through participating pharmacies, provides tools to assist improvement compliant behaviors such as maintaining prescription refills and taking MAVIK as prescribed.

Head of Mylan EPD in Canada Barry Hayter commented: Were excited to declare the launch of My Fresh Start for pharmacists and their patients. We know that non adherence negatively impacts health outcomes, and we believe this program provides pharmacists with a meaningful platform to discuss the importance of compliance with their patients. This new resource reinforces Mylans commitment to expand access to high quality medicine as we innovate to meet unmet needs.

Mylan N.V., through its auxiliaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded generic, and specialty pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company provides generic or branded generic pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, or transdermal patch forms, in addition to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Finally, Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), ended its last trade with 0.76% gain, and closed at $4.00.

Array BioPharma, declared that its Chief Executive Officer, Ron Squarer, will present at the Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 2, 2015,at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Array Bio Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.