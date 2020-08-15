Active Stocks to Watch For: Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

On Wednesday, Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP), lost -1.70% to $16.81.

Horizon Pharma plc, declared that the company will be presenting at the following conferences in November:

Stifel 2015 Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: November 18, 2015

Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. EST

Location: New York

Jefferies Autumn 2015 Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: November 19, 2015

Presentation Time: 5 a.m. EST/10 a.m. GMT

Location: London

Goldman Sachs US Emerging & SMID Cap Growth Conference

Presentation Date: November 19, 2015

Presentation Time: 9:20 a.m. EST

Location: New York

Horizon Pharma plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring or in-licensing, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of arthritis, pain, inflammatory, and/or orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers ACTIMMUNE for reducing the frequency and severity of serious infections associated with chronic granulomatous disease; DUEXIS, a proprietary tablet formulation for the relief of signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and osteoarthritis (OA), and to decrease the risk of developing upper gastrointestinal ulcers in patients who are taking ibuprofen for these indications; PENNSAID for the treatment of pain of OA of the knee; and VIMOVO, a proprietary fixed-dose multi-layer delayed-release tablet for the relief of the signs and symptoms of OA, RA, and ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), declined -0.26% to $19.48, during its last trading session.

Fifth Third Bank, declared a planned relationship with Caesars Entertainment Corporation to expand Currency Processing Solutions (CPS) across their integrated resort franchise. CPS enables businesses to reduce labor costs and paperwork, mitigate theft, and make working capital more readily available.

“We continue to expand this program across our franchise because the smart safe technology combined with the managed service aspect allows us to spend less effort managing cash and more time focused on customer engagement and experience,” said Clay Behrman, director of enterprise operational finance at Caesars Entertainment Corporation. “We have been extremely satisfied and impressed with the level of support that we have received from Fifth Third Bank.”

A comprehensive managed service method to managing and handling cash, CPS automates manual processes such as counting bills, creates fewer cash-handling touch points and tracks transactions across locations to provide detailed, real-time insight to a customer’s overall cash position. The redundancies that typically exist with cash administration have been streamlined or eliminated, making the reconciliation process easier and efficient.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Investment Advisors. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash administration, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Finally, Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO), ended its last trade with 0.79% gain, and closed at $45.80.

In a joint filing with the Maryland Public Service Commission, Southern Company (SO) and AGL Resources (GAS) requested regulatory approval of the companies projected merger.

AGL Resources is the parent company of Elkton Gas, a regulated utility providing natural gas distribution services to about 6,000 customers in Elkton, Md.

When accomplished, the combination of Southern Company and AGL Resources is predictable to create the second-largest utility company in the U.S. by customer base, bringing together:

Eleven regulated electric and natural gas distribution companies providing service to about 9 million customers;

Operations of nearly 200,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines;

More than 80,000 miles of gas pipelines; and

About 46,000 megawatts of electricity generating capacity.

The companies expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2016.

The Southern Company, together with its auxiliaries, operates as a public electric utility company. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity through coal, nuclear, oil and gas, and hydro resources in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

