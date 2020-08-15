Active Stocks to Watch For: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

On Wednesday, Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK), gained 1.33% to $6.88.

GenMark Diagnostics, stated third quarter 2015 financial results.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2015 was $8.5 million, an improvement of 34% over the preceding year period. During the quarter, 25 additional XT-8 analyzers were placed in end-user laboratories, resulting in a total installed base of 616 analyzers within the U.S. market.

Gross profit for the third quarter was $5.1 million, or 60% of revenue, contrast with $3.7 million, or 59% of revenue in the same period of 2014.

“We are happy with the continued strong performance of our XT-8 business and the progress we are making towards the European launch of our ePlex sample-to-answer system in the first quarter of 2016,” said Hany Massarany, President and Chief Executive Officer of GenMark. “We recently commenced external ePlex Alpha studies at the first customer site. We also tested numerous clinical samples on the ePlex system at GenMark and will be presenting results from these studies at The Association of Molecular Pathology Conference in Texas next week,” added Massarany.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports instruments and molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor detection technology in the United States.

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), declined -2.58% to $1.51, during its last trading session.

Arch Coal, declared the termination of its formerly declared (i) private offer to exchange (the 2020 Exchange Offer) new 6.25% Trust Certificates due 2021 (the Trust Certificates) and a cash payment for any and all of its outstanding 7.25% Senior Notes due 2020 (the 2020 Notes) and the related offer to holders of 2020 Notes that were not eligible to take part in the 2020 Exchange Offer to exchange new 2022 Notes and a cash payment for their 2020 Notes (the Ineligible Holders Offer) and (ii) private offer to exchange (the Concurrent Exchange Offer and, together with the 2020 Exchange Offer and the Ineligible Holders Offer, the Exchange Offers) Trust Certificates, 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 and 12.00% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 for its outstanding 7.000% Senior Notes due 2019, 9.875% Senior Notes due 2019 and 7.250% Senior Notes due 2021.

The Exchange Offers expired following their terms at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on October 26, 2015.

Furthermore, the formerly declared support agreement that Arch had reached on July 1, 2015 (as amended, the Support Agreement) with holders of about 56.9% in aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes expired by its terms on October 26, 2015. The Support Agreement has not been extended by the parties thereto.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located in the United States. As of December 31, 2014, it operated or contracted out the operation of 16 mines; and owned or controlled about 5.1 billion tons of proven and probable recoverable reserves.

Finally, Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR), ended its last trade with 2.21% gain, and closed at $58.66.

Ingersoll Rand plc (IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, designated Todd Wyman senior vice president and president of the Compressed Air Systems and Services business. The company named Keith Sultana to succeed Wyman as senior vice president of global operations and integrated supply chain, effective right away.

“Todd and Keith’s new roles on our enterprise leadership team continue to position the company for strong performance,” said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “These changes reflect our commitment to premier performance, align capabilities with business opportunities and market conditions, and are compriseent with succession plans. Todd’s global business experience and demonstrated success in strategy implementation makes him highly qualified to serve as the Air business president. And Keith’s proven performance as a transformational operations leader and expert across all facets of operations administration makes him an ideal successor to Todd.”

Wyman has been instrumental in Ingersoll Rand’s enterprise-wide value stream transformation and the development of the company’s Business Operating System that is the foundation for the company’s growth and operational excellence strategies. He continues as an officer of Ingersoll Rand and a member of the enterprise leadership team. Wyman joined Ingersoll Rand in 2009 from GE where he progressed to increasingly more responsible roles over a 20-year career in operations, sourcing and general administration. He holds a bachelor’s degree in administration engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, MA. Wyman succeeds Manlio Valdes who will assume leadership for product administration and marketing in the company’s commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) business.

Ingersoll-Rand plc, together with its auxiliaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services a portfolio of industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, in addition to commercial and residential building services, parts, support, and controls under the Trane and American Standard brands; and transport temperature control solutions under the Thermo King brand.

