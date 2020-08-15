Active Stocks Roundup: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX), Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

On Friday, Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), lost -0.38% to $54.66.

Merck, declared that KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy for the treatment of advanced melanoma and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in patients whose disease has progressed after other therapies, received the Prix Galien USA 2015 Award for Best Biotechnology Product.

“As a company built on a foundation of scientific excellence, Merck is honored to again have been chosen as a recipient of this prestigious award,” said Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, president, Merck Research Laboratories. “This achievement is a testament to the remarkable contributions of everyone at Merck, in addition to the many physicians and patients who take partd in our clinical trials, in assisting to bring KEYTRUDA to patients.”

The Prix Galien Award recognizes the pharmaceutical industry’s outstanding achievement in the development of new medicines. An internationally recognized award, the Prix Galien was founded in France in 1969 by French pharmacist Roland Mehl and is considered the highest accolade for pharmaceutical research and development.

This latest award for KEYTRUDA is Merck’s seventh Prix Galien USA award in nine years. The company was formerly recognized for ZOSTAVAX (2013), VICTRELIS (2012), ROTATEQ (2010), ISENTRESS (2008) and JANUVIA and GARDASIL (2007). In total, around the world, Merck has won the Prix Galien 40 times, making Merck the most-awarded company of all time.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides health care solutions worldwide. The company offer therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal infections, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, male pattern hair loss, and fertility diseases.

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX), inclined 0.54% to $9.39, during its last trading session.

This month, Xerox is celebrating the 25th anniversary of a product line that forever changed printing and transformed the way people work in the office by connecting the dots between documents and electronic office equipment.

The Xerox DocuTech 135 Production Publisher, declared on Oct. 2, 1990, revolutionized the way businesses produced common office items such as advertising brochures, newsletters and sales reports. The new product line made it possible to receive electronic images of documents from remote computers, store them, allow them to be edited and shared over computer networks, and generate documents of print-shop quality at high speed.

“It has been a tremendous asset to Samco Printers over the last 25 years,” said Sam Hirji, president of Samco Printers, which still uses an original DocuTech 135 Production Publisher in its daily production cycle in Vancouver, Canada. “It’s hard to imagine a day when there was no viable means for a commercial printer to print directly from a computer to a high-speed production printer. The DocuTech forever changed that.”

Xerox Corporation provides business process and document administration solutions worldwide. The company’s Services segment offers various business process outsourcing services, such as customer care, transaction processing, human resources, communication and marketing, and consulting and analytics services, in addition to finance, accounting, and procurement services.

Finally, Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB), ended its last trade with 2.98% gain, and closed at $39.44.

Williams, declared that it is proceeding to the next phase of development with its planned propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facility located near Edmonton, Alberta. The plant will have a capacity of 525 KTA of polymer grade propylene production and will use low-cost, locally sourced propane as its feedstock.

Conpresently, Williams has signed a contract with privately held North American Polypropylene (NAPP). NAPP is an associate of Goradia Capital, a private equity global developer of projects and marketer of petrochemical products.

In the agreement, NAPP will purchase 450 KTA of propylene on a 25-year term firm fee for service basis for the production of homopolymer polypropylene, a recyclable plastic used widely in many consumer and industrial products. NAPP’s project will be based on UNIPOL™ polypropylene technology and will be co-located on the same site as Williams’ PDH unit.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Williams Partners, Access Midstream, and Williams NGL & Petchem Services. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

