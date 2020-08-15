Active Afternoon Market Movers: eFuture Information Technology (NASDAQ:EFUT), Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA), Sunedison (NYSE:SUNE)

During Friday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of eFuture Information Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EFUT), skyrocketed 88.10% to $15.10.

eFuture Information Technology Inc. (eFuture) is a holding company.

The Company operates through its partner, eFuture (Beijing) Royalstone Information Technology Inc.

On November 23, The Company reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Third Quarter 2015 Financial and Operational Highlights

Third quarter total revenue raised 6% year-over-year to RMB36.1 million (US$5.7 million).

Gross profit rose 7% year-over-year to RMB16.4 million (US$ 2.6 million).

Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB0.08 million (US$0.01 million), contrast to negative RMB0.1 million in the third quarter 2014.

Operating loss was RMB3.7 million (US$ 0.6 million), contrast to an operating loss of RMB1.8 million in the third quarter 2014.

Net loss was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million), contrast to a net loss of RMB 1.8 million in the third quarter 2014.

Backlog as of September 30, 2015 reduced 11% year-over-year to RMB197.7 million (US$31.1 million).

In the first half of 2015, we focused on the companys administration structure realignment to better serve our core businesssoftware and services. We also adjusted and more clearly identified the direction of innovative businesses and selected a few early-stage projects for incubation. In the third quarter of 2015, we fine-tuned the companys business strategybuild an open and cooperative software and cloud service platform that forms the omni-channel sales loop by connecting retailers, merchandises and consumers and provides an O2O (Online together with Offline) matchmaker service to assist internet platforms cooperate with physical retailers in different real-world scenarios. Mr. David Ren, Chief Executive Officer of eFuture, commented.

Revenue

Total revenue for the third quarter 2015 raised 6% to RMB36.1 million (US$5.7 million) from RMB34.0 million in the third quarter 2014.

Software revenue for the third quarter 2015 reduced 1% year-over-year to RMB13.3 million (US$2.1 million) from RMB13.5 million in the third quarter 2014.

Hardware revenue in the third quarter 2015 rose 1% year-over-year to RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million) from RMB0.6 million in the third quarter 2014.

Service fee revenue for the third quarter 2015 rose 12% year-over-year to RMB22.2 million (US$3.5 million) from RMB19.9 million in the third quarter 2014. The improvement was primarily attributable to raised revenue recognized from customers in the shopping mall industry in the third quarter 2015.

The Company is a provider of software and mobile social shopping network services to Chinas retail and consumer goods industries.

eFuture provides a one-stop, end-to-end integrated portfolio of software and services for the front-end supply chain from factory to consumer on seven verticals: fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), department store, shopping mall, grocery, logistics, specialty store and online retailers. eFuture operates three business lines: software solutions, myStore and omni-channel cloud service. Software Solutions represent eFutures traditional software business.

Shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), inclined 0.15% to $229.99, during its current trading session.

If Elon Musks vision of millions of households producing all their own power becomes a reality, it will probably happen first in Germany. But he will face a battle for market share against local firms with years of experience in renewable energy, according to Reuters

Germany seen among most promising power-battery markets

Tesla Powerwall to launch in 3 markets, counting Germany

Local firms with years of solar experience to compete

The South African-born entrepreneurs company Tesla , best known for its electric cars, sparked global interest in the idea of self-powered homes in April, when it said it would start selling lithium-ion batteries for households next year.

The batteries, called Powerwalls, connect to solar panels on the roof of a house and aim to store enough power during the day to drive kettles and washing machines at night, raising the prospect that households one day will be able to rely fully on clean energy and become independent of the power grid. Reuters Added

Tesla has made sure that theyre seen as a lifestyle gadget, said Volker Wachenfeld, in charge of hybrid energy and storage solutions at SMA Solar.

SMA Solar is one of a number of German companies with ambitions in the market, counting Sonnenbatterie, SENEC.IES and Varta. Daimler Accumotive is also due to launch a product, while Solarwatt, owned by major BMW shareholder Stefan Quandt, says it is ready to join the fray.

Tesla is working with leading German and international solar PV (photovoltaic) distributors and installers to offer complete solar PV solutions counting PV panels, a solar PV inverter, and installation, it said. Reuters Report

Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), is a United States-based company, which designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, electric vehicle powertrain components and stationary energy storage systems. The Company sells and produces a vehicle under the name Model S, which is a fully electric, four-door, five-adult passenger sedan. In addition to developing its own vehicles, it develops, sells, and services full electric powertrain systems and components to other automobile manufacturers. It also produces and sells stationary energy storage products for use in homes, commercial sites and utilities.

Finally, Shares of Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), surged 1.86%, and is now trading at $3.29.

Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), is the largest global renewable energy development company and is transforming the way energy is generated, distributed, and owned around the world.

On November 24, the company declared that its wholly-owned partner SUNE ML 1, LLC repaid substantially all of the amounts due and owing following the Margin Loa contract it had reached with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, as the administrative agent and the calculation agent, and the other lenders party thereto. Following the payment, about $5 million remains outstanding under the Margin Loa contract, which is cash collateralized, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, and any other fees pursuant thereto.

We believe a noteworthy portion of the recent volatility around the Company and its auxiliaries has been attributed to the Margin Loan, said Ahmad Chatila, SunEdison President and Chief Executive Officer. As we shared with you yesterday, we are taking aggressive steps to align our operations, leverage our existing platform and capitalize on our organic development opportunities as we enhance our cash flow to drive value for our shareholders.

Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), is a developer and seller of photovoltaic energy solutions, an owner and operator of clean power generation assets, and a developer and manufacturer of silicon wafers. The Company operates in three segments: Solar Energy, TerraForm Power and Semiconductor Materials through SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd. (SSL). The Companys Solar Energy segment provides solar energy services that integrate the design, installation, financing, monitoring, operations and maintenance portions of the downstream solar market for the Companys customers.

